‘KVS can’t deny EWS admission if cert is from another state’: Delhi HC

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ruled that the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) cannot deny admission to a student under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) on the grounds that the certificate has been issued by another state.

The Union of India is the appropriate government for notifying the gross annual family income threshold for the purpose of determining EWS category as below Rs 8 lakh, to decide whether a child belongs to that particular section or not, it said.

While allowing the plea filed by man from Uttar Pradesh’s an Azamgarh, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said the Centre has notified that a certificate for admission of a ward is to be issued by an officer not below the rank of tehsildar for admission in KVS school.

The judge said in this case, the EWS certificate was issued to him by a tehsildar in Azamgarh. He said document verification confirmed that the petitioner had followed due process and directed that the s be given admission in a Delhi KV school. The KVS authorities had refused to admit the child, forcing his father to move HC.

