Saxena lauds swift govt clearance for Army’s new building in Delhi Cantt

The new Thal Sena Bhawan will come up in the Delhi Cantonment, for which the Union Ministry of Defence had sent a proposal to the government for removal and transplantation of 579 trees.

Published: 04th February 2023

 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday approved the proposal of afforestation and compensatory plantation of trees for construction of Thal Sena Bhawan in the city and praised the government’s promptness in clearing the related file, officials at the L-G office said.

While clearing the pre-requisite for the defence project, Saxena recorded his appreciation for the timely action by the Environment Department. Officials said that the environment clearance was processed and cleared by the department, minister concerned and CM Arvind Kejriwal in 11 days. It drew appreciation from the L-G who put it on record while approving the file. Meanwhile, he also expected the government to work with similar “alacrity” in the future.

“Having written twice about the inexplicable and unjustifiable delay in clearing of projects of national importance such as IIT-Delhi, redevelopment of AIIMS, construction of CISF housing, various Metro lines, it would be only in fitness of things for me to record my appreciation for the alacrity shown by the government in the instant case,” the file read.

ALSO READ| CM Kejriwal approves felling of trees at Thal Sena Bhavan site

“I approve the proposal on file with regards to transplantation, felling, afforestation and compensatory plantation of trees for the construction of Thal Sena Bhawan at Asmara Lines, Delhi Cantt., and once again compliment the Department, the Hon’ble Minister and the Hon’ble Chief Minister for the timely action,” it added.

The new Thal Sena Bhawan will come up in the Delhi Cantonment, for which the Union Ministry of Defence had sent a proposal to the government for removal and transplantation of 579 trees from the construction site. The proposal received approval from the CM on Wednesday and was sent to the L-G for further clearance.

