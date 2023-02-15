Tresses that need no stresses

Sadhvika Srinivas By

Express News Service

Hair is a natural part of one’s look. Each strand has a hair shaft—the visible part of the hair that sticks out of the skin—and hair root, which is in the skin and extends down to the deeper layers of the skin. It is surrounded by the hair follicle. New hair cells are produced in the hair bulb.

Hair growth involves three phases namely:

Anagen phase: It is the active phase where hair fibres are produced.

Catagen phase: It is the transient regression phase.

Telogen phase: Also known as the resting phase where the hair follicle is dormant and no hair growth occurs from the hair shaft.

Hair growth is controlled by hormonal changes. Genetic factors are also responsible for the growth, density, length, colour and texture of hair. Causes for early greying include vitamin B12 deficiency, megaloblastic and pernicious anaemia, endocrine disorders, auto immunity, hyperthyroidism, alopecia areata, nervous stress, migraine, oxidative stress, tuberculosis and certain chemicals.

The causes for hair fall includes excessive supplement usage, post-partum, menopause, family history, smoking, cardiac diseases, osteopenia and deficiency of calcium, copper, ferritin, vitamin B12, vitamin B7, folic acid and zinc, etc.

Hair loss

Hair loss is a distressing condition associated with a multitude of natural, medical, or nutritional conditions.

Foods for hair loss

Drumstick leaves: The miracle of the moringa tree contains beta carotene and is a significant source of vitamin A, vitamin C, protein, iron, calcium, potassium, manganese, zinc, copper and magnesium. Take it with a vitamin C source to enhance iron absorption and increase haemoglobin levels.

Gooseberry (Amla): Twenty ml of gooseberry juice contains 600mg of vitamin C. It helps requisite the synthesis of collagen, promotes the absorption of iron, and has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory properties.

Fenugreek leaves and seeds: These high sources of protein help treat baldness, thinning of hair, and hair fall. They contain lecithin—a natural emollient, which helps in strengthening and moisturising the hair.

Curry leaves: Beneficial for hair growth as they are high in beta carotene and protein content, which is instrumental in preventing hair loss and hair thinning. The amino acid content in curry leaves strengthens hair fibre.

Curcumin: From turmeric, is an excellent antioxidant, which helps improve multiple metabolic functions essential for normal hair growth.

Pecan nuts: Helps in protecting brittle hair, hair loss, and promotes hair growth.

Spirulina: A superfood, which is a great source of vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin B6 and folic acid. It increases haemoglobin and improves metabolism.

Sadhvika Srinivas

@sadhvikaaa

(dietitiansadhvika @gmail.com)

(Sadhvika is a clinical nutritionist who attends to metabolic disorders. She also works towards sports nutrition.)

