Manish Sisodia called for questioning by CBI in Delhi Excise Policy case

Sisodia, called on Sunday for questioning, has not been named as accused in the charge sheet, they said.

Published: 18th February 2023 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrives at the CBI office. (File Photo | EPS)

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has once again summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Informing about the summons, Sisodia on Saturday tweeted, “The CBI has called me again tomorrow (Sunday). He added, “They have deployed the full forces of the CBI and the ED (Enforcement Directorate) against me; raided my house, searched bank locker, yet they found nothing. I have made arrangements to ensure good education for the children of Delhi. They want to stop it. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so.”

This is the second time the CBI has asked Sisodia to make himself available at the agency’s headquarters in New Delhi to answer queries related to the alleged scam. He was earlier summoned on October 17, 2022,  during which he was questioned for almost nine hours. The CBI sleuths also paid a visit to Sisodia’s office at Delhi Secretariat on January 14 to gather certain information.    

Sisodia’s questioning comes on the heels of the arrest of a Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Butchibabu Gorantla by the CBI,  for his alleged role in the formulation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 which according to the CBI caused wrongful gain to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their owners, resulting in huge losses to the Delhi exchequer.

As per sources Gorantla earlier had professional associations with K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana CM KC Rao. Kavitha was also questioned by the CBI in December last year.

ALSO READ | BJP corners Delhi CM Kejriwal, asks why he withdrew liquor policy

