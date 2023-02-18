Home Cities Delhi

MCD mayoral election row: SC ruling a victory of democracy, says CM

The court has ordered the L-G to announce the date for municipal elections within 24 hours.

Published: 18th February 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

AAP and BJP

AAP and BJP members exchanged heated arguments during the election of mayor and deputy mayor at the Civic Centre on January 24 | Express

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP on Friday hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict on the MCD mayoral election row as a victory for the party and the people of Delhi.

The party claimed that it has proved how Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and the BJP were passing “illegal and unconstitutional orders”. The court has ordered the L-G to announce the date for municipal elections within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP also welcomed the order saying it always wanted a mayor to be elected as soon as possible. The opposition party blamed AAP for the delay and alleged that they moved the SC with the intention to postpone the poll.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the top court’s order is a victory of democracy and Delhi will now get a mayor. “Delhi will now get a mayor after two and a half months. It has been proven in court that L-G and BJP together are passing illegal and unconstitutional orders,” he said.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj demanded the L-G’s resignation and said that the Supreme Court has proven that the L-G is a compulsive liar and must resign immediately. He said that the L-G’s disregard for the law asserted that the court’s decision was a testament to the fact that he is a compulsive liar.

“It has been ascertained that the L-G is an unapologetically dishonest man who has no regard for the law. The way he acts is a matter of concern and a potential threat to the state. He must resign immediately,” he said.

ALSO READ | AAP legal cell gheraos L-G House in Delhi after postponement of MCD mayoral polls

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said that the judgement is going to be remembered for ages to come and will increase the faith of the public in the judiciary. “This judgement will also stand as a reality check for BJP, to whom the court has told in bold words that it must sit in the opposition now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana said, “We welcome the Supreme Court’s decision. We have always wanted the elections to be held as soon as possible. It is the AAP which did not let elections take place in the last three sittings of the MCD House.”

