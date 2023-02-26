CBI questioning of Sisodia: AAP leaders detained for protesting near agency office, curfew imposed

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Police on Sunday detained 50 persons, including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and minister Gopal Rai, protesting near the CBI office where Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is being questioned in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Police said section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the area.

In a statement, the police said as per inputs and local intelligence, there was an apprehension that a supporters, voters and leaders of AAP in large numbers will gather at the CGO complex (where CBI headquarters is located).

They said proper arrangement with adequate deployment of personnel had been in place since February 25.

At the Lodhi road picket near CGO complex, a few AAP leaders and supporters gathered with an intention to cross the barricade and protest near CBI, it said. "However, they were stopped and not allowed to cross the barricade. They sat on the main road, obstructing traffic at around 12:25 pm. They were requested to vacate the place as section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the area but they continued sitting and shouting slogans," the statement added.

A total of 50 persons, including 42 men were detained.

The prominent persons among the detainees were -- MP Sanjay Singh, MP, Rohit Kumar Mehraulia, MLA Trilok Puri, Dinesh Mohaniya, MLA Sangam Vihar, Kuldeep Singh, MLA Kondli, Sarita Singh, Ex MLA Rohtash Nagar and minister Gopal Rai, police said.

Rai, the environment minister in the Delhi government, said the police were taking him away in his car.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rai said, "Modi ji's hooliganism at its peak. I cannot walk without someone's help but police surrounded my car from all sides and forcefully made the person accompanying me get down. Policemen barged inside my car and are taking me. This is the height of hooliganism but neither will we be scared nor will we bow down."

The CBI on Sunday began its second round of questioning of Sisodia in connection with the excise policy scam case.

He arrived at the heavily-barricaded CBI office after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, officials said.

The AAP leader, accused number one in the CBI FIR, was earlier questioned on October 17, a month before the agency filed its charge sheet on November 25.

The CBI had not named Sisodia in the charge sheet as the central probe agency kept the probe open against him and other suspects and accused, they said.

