Home Cities Delhi

CBI questioning of Sisodia: AAP leaders detained for protesting near agency office, curfew imposed

Gopal Rai, the environment minister in the Delhi government, said the police were taking him away in his car.

Published: 26th February 2023 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

AAPleadersdetained

AAP MP Sanjay Singh after being detained during a protest against the CBI's questioning of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Police on Sunday detained 50 persons, including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and minister Gopal Rai, protesting near the CBI office where Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is being questioned in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Police said section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the area.

In a statement, the police said as per inputs and local intelligence, there was an apprehension that a supporters, voters and leaders of AAP in large numbers will gather at the CGO complex (where CBI headquarters is located).

ALSO READ | Unease among Telangana leaders after Delhi liquor scam case arrests

They said proper arrangement with adequate deployment of personnel had been in place since February 25.

At the Lodhi road picket near CGO complex, a few AAP leaders and supporters gathered with an intention to cross the barricade and protest near CBI, it said. "However, they were stopped and not allowed to cross the barricade. They sat on the main road, obstructing traffic at around 12:25 pm. They were requested to vacate the place as section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the area but they continued sitting and shouting slogans," the statement added.

A total of 50 persons, including 42 men were detained.

The prominent persons among the detainees were -- MP Sanjay Singh, MP, Rohit Kumar Mehraulia, MLA Trilok Puri, Dinesh Mohaniya, MLA Sangam Vihar, Kuldeep Singh, MLA Kondli, Sarita Singh, Ex MLA Rohtash Nagar and minister Gopal Rai, police said.

Rai, the environment minister in the Delhi government, said the police were taking him away in his car.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rai said, "Modi ji's hooliganism at its peak. I cannot walk without someone's help but police surrounded my car from all sides and forcefully made the person accompanying me get down. Policemen barged inside my car and are taking me. This is the height of hooliganism but neither will we be scared nor will we bow down."

The CBI on Sunday began its second round of questioning of Sisodia in connection with the excise policy scam case.

He arrived at the heavily-barricaded CBI office after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, officials said.

The AAP leader, accused number one in the CBI FIR, was earlier questioned on October 17, a month before the agency filed its charge sheet on November 25.

The CBI had not named Sisodia in the charge sheet as the central probe agency kept the probe open against him and other suspects and accused, they said.

ALSO READ | No bail to Vijay Nair, four others in liquor scam: Delhi Court

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP leaders CBI office Manish Sisodia Delhi excise policy Delhi Liquor Policy
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp