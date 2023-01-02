Home Cities Delhi

'Rarest of rare crime': Delhi CM on woman's death after she was dragged by car for 12 km

Unverified footage showing the woman's body without clothes and broken legs led to claims that the victim was raped and killed, but police said it was an accident.

Published: 02nd January 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

SultanpuriAccident

People gathered outside the Sultanpuri police station demanding stern punishment for men accused in Sultanpuri road accident, in New Delhi, on Jan 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called the incident of a woman's body being dragged for around 12 kilometres by a car after it hit her scooter a "rarest of rare" crime and urged Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to take "exemplary action'' against the accused. 

"What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena too condemned the incident saying his head hung in shame over the "inhuman" crime.

"My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with @CPDelhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into," Saxena said in a tweet on Sunday night.

WATCH:

The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car and her body dragged for around 12 kilometres from outer Delhi's Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala on Sunday, police said.

Five men travelling in a Maruti Baleno have been apprehended in connection with the incident, police said. A medical board has been constituted to conduct the post-mortem.

Kejriwal said he had spoken to Saxena about the incident.

"Spoke to Hon'ble LG on Kanjhawala incident. Requested him to take exemplary action against culprits, strictest sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) should be slapped against them. No leniency should be showed even if they have high political connections. He assured that he will take strong action," Kejriwal tweeted.

A video purportedly showing the woman's body without clothes and broken legs has surfaced on social media. The footage also led to claims that the victim was raped and killed, but police said it was an accident. The footage has not been verified yet. Following this, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal asked police to clarify if the woman had been sexually harassed and if the accused had a criminal history.

The DCW has issued a notice to the city police in connection with the crime.

Around 200 AAP leaders and workers gathered outside Raj Niwas at Civil Lines and raised slogans seeking answers over the incident and demanding the LG's resignation.

Security around Saxena's residence has been beefed up with barricades and the deployment of water canons

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Saxena Delhi Lieutenant Governor Delhi crime woman dragged by car Arvind Kejriwal Sultanpuri
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Supreme Court upholds Centre's 2016 decision on demonetisation
Army personnel stand near the house where an IED explosion took place, at Dangri village in Rajouri. (Photo | PTI)
Minor boy killed, 4 injured in explosion at home of Rajouri victim a day after militant attack
People gathered outside the Sultanpuri police station demanding stern punishment for men accused in Sultanpuri road accident, in New Delhi, on Jan 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Inhuman, head hangs in shame: Delhi LG on woman's death after being dragged by car for 4 km
Derailed coaches of Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Suryanagari Express .(Photo | Special arrangement)
11 coaches of Mumbai-Jodhpur passenger train derail near Rajasthan’s Pali; no casualties

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp