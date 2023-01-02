'Rarest of rare crime': Delhi CM on woman's death after she was dragged by car for 12 km

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called the incident of a woman's body being dragged for around 12 kilometres by a car after it hit her scooter a "rarest of rare" crime and urged Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to take "exemplary action'' against the accused.

"What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena too condemned the incident saying his head hung in shame over the "inhuman" crime.

"My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with @CPDelhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into," Saxena said in a tweet on Sunday night.

The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car and her body dragged for around 12 kilometres from outer Delhi's Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala on Sunday, police said.

Five men travelling in a Maruti Baleno have been apprehended in connection with the incident, police said. A medical board has been constituted to conduct the post-mortem.

Kejriwal said he had spoken to Saxena about the incident.

"Spoke to Hon'ble LG on Kanjhawala incident. Requested him to take exemplary action against culprits, strictest sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) should be slapped against them. No leniency should be showed even if they have high political connections. He assured that he will take strong action," Kejriwal tweeted.

A video purportedly showing the woman's body without clothes and broken legs has surfaced on social media. The footage also led to claims that the victim was raped and killed, but police said it was an accident. The footage has not been verified yet. Following this, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal asked police to clarify if the woman had been sexually harassed and if the accused had a criminal history.

The DCW has issued a notice to the city police in connection with the crime.

Around 200 AAP leaders and workers gathered outside Raj Niwas at Civil Lines and raised slogans seeking answers over the incident and demanding the LG's resignation.

Security around Saxena's residence has been beefed up with barricades and the deployment of water canons

(With PTI inputs)

