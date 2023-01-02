Kanjhawala accident: Victim's autopsy completed, kin demand death penalty for accused

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The post-mortem of a 20-year-old woman, whose body was dragged for nearly 12 kilometres under a car, was conducted by a board of doctors constituted by the Delhi Health Department at the request of the Delhi Police on Monday.

"They [medics] have told us that usually the post-mortem report takes several days but this time they have fast-tracked the process and the report will be out by Tuesday morning," a member belonging to the deceased woman's family told TNIE.

The victim, identified as Anjali Kumari, was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car. The victim's body was dragged nearly 12 kilometres under the vehicle for around 90 minutes resulting in a large portion of flesh peeling off the back side of her body.

Police said that the victim's body was found naked on the roadside in the Kanjhawala area of outer Delhi and a medical board conducted a post-mortem on Monday, which will establish if she had been sexually assaulted by the accused.

Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, Sagar Preet Hooda, during a media briefing, said the victim's body, which was entangled in between the car's rear and front wheel, fell on the road while the accused people were making a turn.

The woman's body was found by the police on a road, at least 12 Km away from where the police located the mangled remains of her scooty. In just a few hours, the police, with the help of technical and manual investigation, arrested all five occupants of the car.

In what has come as an 'inconceivable disclosure', the accused have told the police that they were not even aware that the woman had got herself entangled in the car's wheels. However, the police are yet to verify their claim.

Hooda said the police have been granted a 3-day remand of all five accused. "During this period we will try to collect all evidence -- be it oral, scientific, or CCTV footage. We will finish the investigation as soon as possible and file a chargesheet in the case and make sure that the strictest punishment is awarded to the accused," the official said.

Earlier in the day, the victim's family members staged a massive protest outside the Sultanpuri police station owing to dissatisfaction over the police investigation. The kin along with several others blocked roads and impeded traffic demanding strict action and the death penalty for the accused. "This is not an accident, it's murder. Only the death penalty will serve justice for our daughter," one of the family members said.

#WATCH | Delhi: People gather to protest outside Sultanpuri Police station regarding the death of a woman who died after she was dragged for a few kms by a car that hit her in Sultanpuri area on January 1. pic.twitter.com/bsCwONThsF — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

Responding to this allegation, Hooda said the investigation is a dynamic process. "As and when we will get evidence and the investigation will proceed in that direction and required sections will be added to it."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report from the Delhi Police on the direction of Home Minister Amit Shah. Special Commissioner Shalini Sing has been tasked to submit the report on the horrific incident.

