Delhi woman dragged under car: No injury marks on private parts, sources say after autopsy 

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The preliminary postmortem report of the 20-year-old who died after she was dragged under a car for 12 kilometres shows that there were no injury marks on her private parts, police sources said on Tuesday. This indicates there was no sexual assault, they said.

The medical board in Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday conducted the postmortem.

"There were no injury marks on victim's private parts," a police source said after the postmortem.

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year. She was hit by a car and dragged along for several kilometres resulting in her gruesome death. The incident was first reported at the Kanjhawala police station in the Rohini district of Delhi.

ALSO SEE:

Police said that the victim's body was found naked on the roadside in the Kanjhawala area of outer Delhi.

According to the police, the investigation into the case using route mapping, CCTV footage and talking with locals revealed that there was another woman on the scooty with Anjali when the accident took place. The other woman who suffered minor injuries left the spot for her home. The girl has been traced by police and her statement will be recorded on Tuesday, the police said.

ALSO READ | Experts find victim’s blood underneath car, no trace inside

While the other woman present on the scooty suffered minor injuries in the accident, Anjali's leg got stuck in the axle of the car, following which the accused driver dragged her along for 13 kilometres. The 20-year-old girl was reportedly dragged for nearly 13 km by the car which hit her scooty.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter by IPS officer Shalini Singh who is presently posted as the Special Commissioner of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police.

All five accused were sent to three days of police custody on Monday.

ALSO READ | Kanjhawala accident: Victim dragged by car for 12 km was family's sole breadwinner

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

ALSO SEE:

NEW DELHI: The preliminary postmortem report of the 20-year-old who died after she was dragged under a car for 12 kilometres shows that there were no injury marks on her private parts, police sources said on Tuesday. This indicates there was no sexual assault, they said. The medical board in Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday conducted the postmortem. "There were no injury marks on victim's private parts," a police source said after the postmortem. Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year. She was hit by a car and dragged along for several kilometres resulting in her gruesome death. The incident was first reported at the Kanjhawala police station in the Rohini district of Delhi. ALSO SEE: Police said that the victim's body was found naked on the roadside in the Kanjhawala area of outer Delhi. According to the police, the investigation into the case using route mapping, CCTV footage and talking with locals revealed that there was another woman on the scooty with Anjali when the accident took place. The other woman who suffered minor injuries left the spot for her home. The girl has been traced by police and her statement will be recorded on Tuesday, the police said. ALSO READ | Experts find victim’s blood underneath car, no trace inside While the other woman present on the scooty suffered minor injuries in the accident, Anjali's leg got stuck in the axle of the car, following which the accused driver dragged her along for 13 kilometres. The 20-year-old girl was reportedly dragged for nearly 13 km by the car which hit her scooty. The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter by IPS officer Shalini Singh who is presently posted as the Special Commissioner of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police. All five accused were sent to three days of police custody on Monday. ALSO READ | Kanjhawala accident: Victim dragged by car for 12 km was family's sole breadwinner (With inputs from PTI and ANI) ALSO SEE: