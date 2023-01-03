Fresh CCTV footage shows Kanjhawala victim fighting with woman outside hotel: Police 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fresh CCTV footage surfaced on Tuesday that showed the 20-year-old woman, who was killed after being hit by a car and dragged for several kilometres in outer Delhi, fighting with another woman outside a hotel just hours behind the incident.

The CCTV footage retrieved by police showed the woman fighting with a woman outside the hotel after celebrating the new year.

The victim, who was the sole breadwinner of her family, was hit by a car on December 31 night and dragged by it for 12 kilometres. She was found naked on a road in Kanjhawala, according to police.

The woman, a Sultanpuri resident, worked part-time with an event management firm and had been out for work on New Year eve when the incident happened.

Five men who were allegedly in the car were booked for culpable homicide among other sections on Monday even as the police came under charges of conducting a "shoddy investigation" in the matter.

The Delhi Police has also constituted an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh, and asked her to submit a probe report as early as possible, officials said.

All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.

