Fresh CCTV footage shows Kanjhawala victim fighting with woman outside hotel: Police 

The woman, a Sultanpuri resident, worked part-time with an event management firm and had been out for work on New Year eve when the incident happened.

Published: 03rd January 2023 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fresh CCTV footage surfaced on Tuesday that showed the 20-year-old woman, who was killed after being hit by a car and dragged for several kilometres in outer Delhi, fighting with another woman outside a hotel just hours behind the incident.

The victim, who was the sole breadwinner of her family, was hit by a car on December 31 night and dragged by it for 12 kilometres. She was found naked on a road in Kanjhawala, according to police.

ALSO READ | Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled

Five men who were allegedly in the car were booked for culpable homicide among other sections on Monday even as the police came under charges of conducting a "shoddy investigation" in the matter.

The Delhi Police has also constituted an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh, and asked her to submit a probe report as early as possible, officials said.

All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.

