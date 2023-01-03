Home Cities Delhi

Kanjhawala case: Victim cremated amid tight security in Delhi

Scores of people carrying banners that read "Anjali ko insaaf do (Give justice to Anjali)" also joined the funeral procession.

Published: 03rd January 2023 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 08:48 PM

Body of the 20-year-old woman, who was killed after being hit and dragged by a car, being taken for cremation from her residence. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The mortal remains of the 20-year-old woman who was killed after being hit and dragged by a car here were cremated amid heavy security on Tuesday evening.

The remains were carried to the crematorium in an ambulance while her family members and neighbours walked alongside.

They were accompanied by protesters demanding the accused be hanged.

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometres. Later, her body was found in Kanjhawala.

Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.

Anjali Singh's sister reacts after her sister's body was brought to her residence after the autopsy. (Photo | PTI)

The body was handed over to the family after Monday's autopsy at Maulana Azad Medical College in central Delhi earlier in the day. The family members took the remains to her home and then to the crematorium.

Shock and haemorrhage due to injury to the head, spine and lower limbs led to Singh's death, according to the preliminary autopsy report which also indicated "no injury suggestive of sexual assault," police said.

Heavy security was deployed outside her home and the crematorium to ensure no untoward incident occurred.

