Delhi: Missing woman was murdered, two held

The official said just to hide his original identity, Ali introduced himself as Rajesh and got a fake Voter ID in the name of Rajesh, son of Rakesh.

The police arrested two people, identified as Mohd Shakir Ali alias Samir alias Rajesh and Mohd Faiz. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police cracked the case of a missing woman after almost 10 months. The woman was found dead and dumped, more than 120km away from the national capital.The police arrested two people, identified as Mohd Shakir Ali alias Samir alias Rajesh and Mohd. Faiz. Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a tip-off was received on January 16 that two suspects who were carrying illegal firearms and were involved in murder of a woman will come to Kamla Nehru Park. The police constituted a team and the duo were apprehended with one country made pistol and 4 live cartridges.

Accordingly, a case was registered and both were arrested under relevant sections of the Arms Act. The interrogation of Md Shakir Ali revealed that he was a hardened criminal.“Shakir Ali used to work as a tailor and property broker. After getting inspired by Charles Shobraj, he became familiar with a prostitute in Laxmi Nagar Delhi and started working as her pimp and used her wealth for his financial transactions. He also came in contact with 2-3 more ladies using his fake Hindu identity and started using them for his financial benefits,” he said.

The official said just to hide his original identity, Ali introduced himself as Rajesh and got a fake Voter ID in the name of Rajesh, son of Rakesh. The accused also opened a bank account and created a PAN card with a similar name.

“He met the deceased Sushilwati, who wanted to sell her flat in DLF. Both Sushilwati and Rajesh (Shakir Ali)entered into an agreement for sale purchase of flat for Rs 25 lakh and the latter paid Rs 1.5 lakhs,” the DCP said, adding in a bid to grab her property and avoid remaining payment of DLF Flat, the accused planned her murder.

Subsequently, he called her for final payment and gave her a cold drink laced with sedatives after which both took her to Bulandshahr where they shot her dead. Later, they dumped her body in a farm in Bulandshahr and returned to the national capital.

The Delhi Police then contacted their counterparts in UP’s Bulandshahr and it was revealed that they found a dead body of an unidentified woman, having a bullet injury, at a similar place in March, 2022.“An enquiry regarding Sushilvati was also conducted and her brother was contacted who stated that he was trying to find his sister for the past 10 months,” the official said.

