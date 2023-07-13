Delhi deluge fury: Yamuna to reach its peak this evening after water level passes 'critical' mark

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The water level of the Yamuna River in the national capital has surpassed the 'critical' mark, reaching 208.48 meters, leading to severe flooding on major roads within the city. The situation has prompted the Delhi traffic police to issue guidelines for commuters and reroute traffic on affected roads.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of the Yamuna is expected to reach its peak by 4 pm today before gradually receding. However, until then, significant disruptions are anticipated.

ALSO READ | Delhi deluge fury: Several key areas flooded as city battles flood threat

To mitigate the impact of the floods, the Delhi traffic police have implemented traffic restrictions along key routes, including ITO, Kashmiri Gate, and Red Fort, diverting traffic to alternative pathways. These measures aim to ensure the safety and smooth movement of vehicles amidst the deluge.

The rising water levels have not spared the Delhi Secretariat, which houses the offices of the chief minister, his cabinet, and other high-ranking bureaucrats. The premises have been inundated as the Yamuna River continues to swell.

In response to the crisis, the Delhi Government has taken the decision to close all private and government schools in flood-affected areas, prioritizing the safety of students and staff.

As the water overflows in the city's three main water treatment plants, concerns about drinking water availability have arisen. Areas of the capital may face water shortages due to this disruption.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his concerns on Twitter, stating, "Due to the rising water level in the Yamuna, Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants have been closed. This may result in water scarcity in certain areas of Delhi. We will work to restart them as soon as the water recedes."

यमुना में बढ़ते जल स्तर की वजह से वज़ीराबाद, चन्द्रावल और ओखला वॉटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट बंद करने पड़ रहे हैं। इस वजह से दिल्ली के कुछ इलाक़ों में पानी की परेशानी होगी। जैसे ही यमुना का पानी कम होगा, इन्हें जल्द से जल्द चालू करने की कोशिश करेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 13, 2023

In an effort to assess the situation firsthand, Chief Minister Kejriwal visited the Wazirabad water treatment plant. He anticipates that the city may experience water shortages for the next 1-2 days.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also taken precautions in light of the flooding. Trains passing through the four metro bridges over the Yamuna River will operate at reduced speeds of 30 km/h to ensure passenger safety and prevent any potential damage.

Furthermore, as a safety measure, entry and exit at the Yamuna Bank Metro Station have been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels, impacting the daily commute of numerous passengers.

With the Yamuna River continuing to surge, authorities are closely monitoring the situation and working diligently to minimize the impact on the city and its residents.

READ MORE:

NEW DELHI: The water level of the Yamuna River in the national capital has surpassed the 'critical' mark, reaching 208.48 meters, leading to severe flooding on major roads within the city. The situation has prompted the Delhi traffic police to issue guidelines for commuters and reroute traffic on affected roads. According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of the Yamuna is expected to reach its peak by 4 pm today before gradually receding. However, until then, significant disruptions are anticipated. ALSO READ | Delhi deluge fury: Several key areas flooded as city battles flood threatgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); To mitigate the impact of the floods, the Delhi traffic police have implemented traffic restrictions along key routes, including ITO, Kashmiri Gate, and Red Fort, diverting traffic to alternative pathways. These measures aim to ensure the safety and smooth movement of vehicles amidst the deluge. The rising water levels have not spared the Delhi Secretariat, which houses the offices of the chief minister, his cabinet, and other high-ranking bureaucrats. The premises have been inundated as the Yamuna River continues to swell. In response to the crisis, the Delhi Government has taken the decision to close all private and government schools in flood-affected areas, prioritizing the safety of students and staff. As the water overflows in the city's three main water treatment plants, concerns about drinking water availability have arisen. Areas of the capital may face water shortages due to this disruption. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his concerns on Twitter, stating, "Due to the rising water level in the Yamuna, Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants have been closed. This may result in water scarcity in certain areas of Delhi. We will work to restart them as soon as the water recedes." यमुना में बढ़ते जल स्तर की वजह से वज़ीराबाद, चन्द्रावल और ओखला वॉटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट बंद करने पड़ रहे हैं। इस वजह से दिल्ली के कुछ इलाक़ों में पानी की परेशानी होगी। जैसे ही यमुना का पानी कम होगा, इन्हें जल्द से जल्द चालू करने की कोशिश करेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 13, 2023 In an effort to assess the situation firsthand, Chief Minister Kejriwal visited the Wazirabad water treatment plant. He anticipates that the city may experience water shortages for the next 1-2 days. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also taken precautions in light of the flooding. Trains passing through the four metro bridges over the Yamuna River will operate at reduced speeds of 30 km/h to ensure passenger safety and prevent any potential damage. Furthermore, as a safety measure, entry and exit at the Yamuna Bank Metro Station have been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels, impacting the daily commute of numerous passengers. With the Yamuna River continuing to surge, authorities are closely monitoring the situation and working diligently to minimize the impact on the city and its residents. READ MORE: Entry, exit at Yamuna Bank metro station closed due to rising water level Civic body working on 'war-footing' to deal with flood-like situation: MCD Monsoon fury: North struggles, record Yamuna swelling in Delhi