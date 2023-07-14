Delhi deluge: ITO, Rajghat areas submerged; floodwaters reach Supreme Court entrance

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The receding water levels of the Yamuna River did little to alleviate the flood situation in the capital city, as parts of prominent roads like ITO and Rajghat got fully submerged on Friday.

Damage to a regulator operated by the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department near Indraprastha caused severe flooding in the busy ITO intersection and surrounding areas.

The floodwaters managed to reach even the entrance of the hallowed Supreme Court, situated in the central Tilak Marg area of Delhi.

The extent of the flooding has prompted urgent action from the government, with Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj directing the chief secretary to prioritize the issue and find a swift resolution.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Atishi has issued a directive to the Chief Secretary, urging the deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Army officials to prevent further flooding in Delhi through the damaged regulator.

#WATCH Flood situation in Delhi | Heavy rainfall & increase in Yamuna river's water level triggers waterlogging in parts of Delhi; visuals from near Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/45SViam4lQ — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

In an order issued by Atishi, she emphasized the need for additional support, stating, "The Irrigation and Flood Control team has been constructing a weir (barrier) at Drain No 12, but water continues to enter the city. If necessary, we should request assistance from all engineering wings of the NDRF and the Army."

The Chief Secretary, in response to the situation, has instructed regular hourly reports to be submitted to the Chief Minister, the Minister of Irrigation and Flood Control, and the Revenue Minister.

With the waterlogged ITO Road severely hampering movement, commuters are facing significant challenges traversing this vital stretch that connects East Delhi to Lutyens's Delhi.

"No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Sarai Kale Khan towards IP Flyover due to overflow of drain water near WHO Building. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

#YamunaFloods | Water entered the ITO area on Vikas Marg in New Delhi.

Express photos | @ParveenPhoto.#DelhiFloods pic.twitter.com/oko3Sh7f4Z — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) July 14, 2023

Individuals attempting to reach their offices or the New Delhi Railway Station via this route will continue to face difficulties until the flooding recedes.

Furthermore, traffic on Bhairon Road had to be suspended due to the overflow of drain water near the Railway Under Bridge. Observers also witnessed some individuals resorting to manually dragging their vehicles through the waterlogged ITO stretch.

"Movement of traffic is restricted from Geeta Colony Flyover towards Rajghat and ISBT, Kashmere Gate due to rise in water level of Yamuna river. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," the traffic police said in another tweet.

The National Capital on Thursday witnessed its severest flooding in the past five decades as the Yamuna level went way past the danger level, reaching 208.66 metres at 7 pm.

The continuous rise in water levels did not spare the Delhi Secretariat, which houses the offices of the chief minister, his cabinet, and other top bureaucrats. The iconic Red Fort, too, was swamped, on Thursday.

