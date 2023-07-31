Amid Parliament gridlock, Centre aims to pass contentious Delhi services ordinance bill this week

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Bill to replace the Centre's Ordinance on control of services in Delhi is expected to be taken up by Parliament this week.

The bill is on the government's agenda this week in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal had informed Lok Sabha of the government's business on Friday and mentioned that the bill is on the official agenda next week.

Rajya Sabha was informed of the government's business for the coming week by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to replace the ordinance brought by the Centre in May which excluded ‘services’ from the legislative competence of the Delhi legislative assembly. The ordinance was brought days after the Supreme Court judgement on the control of services in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking opposition parties' support against the Ordinance.

Prior to the start of the monsoon session, the AAP had said it will oppose the bill along with other like-minded Opposition parties. The Congress and other members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will also oppose the Bill.

KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which is not part of the Opposition alliance, has also stated that it will oppose the Bill when it comes up for voting. Its position will come as a boost to the Opposition bloc, which is looking to garner support from all parties to defeat the BJP in Rajya Sabha in the numbers game.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said his party will oppose the bill that would be brought in to replace the Delhi ordinance, which he alleged "curtails constitutional rights and responsibilities of the elected government."

Meanwhile, the government has expressed confidence in getting the bill passed.

The ordinance has become a prestige issue for both sides. The Bill will sail smoothly through the Lok Sabha where the NDA has a clear majority.

However, in the Rajya Sabha, the BJP will be walking a tightrope if YSR Congress, TDP and Biju Janata Dal decide to either abstain or go with the Opposition bloc. Reports on the BSP mulling to abstain from voting ought to worry the BJP.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI and ENS)

