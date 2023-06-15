DDA nod to phase-IV of online first come first, serve housing scheme, launch on Jun 30

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The highest decision-making body of the Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday

gave its nod to launch on June 30 the phase-IV of DDA’s online first come, first serve housing scheme with the facility of booking a flat of one’s choice in a preferred locality by paying a token booking amount, officials said.

In a meeting of the authority, chaired by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, who is also DDA’s chairman, it also “approved two options for the owners or allottees of Signature View Apartments at Mukherjee Nagar, of buyback and re-development”, the DDA said in a statement.

“In line with the prime minister’s vision of ‘Housing for All’, the Authority today gave approval of launching of phase-IV of DDA’s online first come, first serve housing scheme with the facility of booking flat of one’s choice in preferred locality and floor by paying token booking amount,” it said.

Besides, there is no conditionality of owning any plot or house in Delhi for booking these flats thereby facilitating ownership of multiple houses by members of an extended family for improved urban living, it said. For the first time, the DDA is offering MIG flats in Dwarka and Narela, and HIG flats in Jasola, apart from LIG and EWS flats in Rohini, Narela, Siraspur and Loknayak Puram under the FCFS housing scheme, officials said.

“Initially, approximately 5,000 flats of different categories will be offered and more flats will be added as per the demand from time to time. To keep the houses affordable for the general public at large, the DDA has retained the costing of most of the EWS/ LIG flats at the same level which was prevailing at the time of the Special Housing Scheme, 2021 and others have been kept at the price offered in 2022-23,” the statement said.

The DDA for the “first time” shall be issuing online system-generated demand letters immediately, once the payment of the registration amount is confirmed. Based on the feedback of the previous schemes, the DDA has invested a substantial amount in improving the infrastructure of these localities including connectivity, it said.

ALSO READ: Change brought about by DDA gives impresssion of India, says Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: The highest decision-making body of the Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday gave its nod to launch on June 30 the phase-IV of DDA’s online first come, first serve housing scheme with the facility of booking a flat of one’s choice in a preferred locality by paying a token booking amount, officials said. In a meeting of the authority, chaired by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, who is also DDA’s chairman, it also “approved two options for the owners or allottees of Signature View Apartments at Mukherjee Nagar, of buyback and re-development”, the DDA said in a statement. “In line with the prime minister’s vision of ‘Housing for All’, the Authority today gave approval of launching of phase-IV of DDA’s online first come, first serve housing scheme with the facility of booking flat of one’s choice in preferred locality and floor by paying token booking amount,” it said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Besides, there is no conditionality of owning any plot or house in Delhi for booking these flats thereby facilitating ownership of multiple houses by members of an extended family for improved urban living, it said. For the first time, the DDA is offering MIG flats in Dwarka and Narela, and HIG flats in Jasola, apart from LIG and EWS flats in Rohini, Narela, Siraspur and Loknayak Puram under the FCFS housing scheme, officials said. “Initially, approximately 5,000 flats of different categories will be offered and more flats will be added as per the demand from time to time. To keep the houses affordable for the general public at large, the DDA has retained the costing of most of the EWS/ LIG flats at the same level which was prevailing at the time of the Special Housing Scheme, 2021 and others have been kept at the price offered in 2022-23,” the statement said. The DDA for the “first time” shall be issuing online system-generated demand letters immediately, once the payment of the registration amount is confirmed. Based on the feedback of the previous schemes, the DDA has invested a substantial amount in improving the infrastructure of these localities including connectivity, it said. ALSO READ: Change brought about by DDA gives impresssion of India, says Jaishankar