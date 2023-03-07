Smooth ride: Ashram flyover finally opens

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Providing much-needed relief to commuters between Delhi and Noida, the Delhi government on Monday opened the Ashram flyover extension. With the inauguration of the carriageway, commuters will be able to travel from Noida to AIIMS signal-free, as three red lights between Ashram and DND will be bypassed. The much-awaited move will save time and fuel for everyone using this stretch.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who inaugurated the project, said that earlier there used to be long traffic jams in this area, particularly during the office-going hours in the morning as well as evening, but this extension of the flyover will now bring relief to lakh of citizens on a daily basis.

“Only a few minor tasks remain before the flyover can be fully operational. Initially, only light vehicles will be permitted to use it for a brief period of time because of a high-tension wire that still needs to be removed. Once this is done, then other vehicles will also be allowed to use the flyover. The total length of the flyover, including the ramp, is 1,425 metres,” he said.

The CM acknowledged that although the construction caused some traffic-related inconvenience, it was necessary to bring about positive change. He stated that the AAP government has been focusing on transport and roads since it took office. “There are 101 flyovers and underpasses in the city, and the city government has constructed 27 of them in the last seven years. The remaining 74 flyovers and underpasses were built over the course of 65 years before their government came to power,” he added.

Kejriwal shared that several flyover projects are currently underway in various parts of Delhi, which will help alleviate traffic congestion in the city. “Currently, 15 mega projects related to flyovers or their expansion or doubling are in the pipeline. Providing details of these projects he said that a 6-lane flyover is being constructed at Punjabi Bagh, which is expected to be completed by December 31 this year.

The ongoing work of doubling the flyover at Sarai Kale Khan is expected to be completed by July 31 this year. The construction of a flyover is going on near Anand Vihar Road No. 56, which will be completed by August 31.

