MCD survey to identify causes of pollution

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will survey all 250 wards to ascertain the causes of pollution as well as to find their solutions. The civic body will rope in a private agency for the survey. Officials said that an open bid has been invited for the engagement.

According to the officials, the initiative is being taken under the guidance of the Commission for Air Quality Management. The civic body has kept a deadline of six months to complete the survey.
A senior official said that the aim is to find factors of pollution at the ward level.

“During the survey, causes such as potholes on roads, absence of green sheets from construction activities, missing slabs on drains, dumping of waste on roads, and debris, among others will be checked. A daily report of these findings will be generated and uploaded on the MCD 311 app so that concerned departments can take necessary actions,” a senior official said.

The official added that the agency selected for the survey will be tasked with feeding the information on the 311 apps with photographs and geo-tagging of locations. After receiving the information, it will be segregated into zones and departments of the civic body while those related to other government agencies such as Delhi Jal Board, PWD will be forwarded to them, he added.

The officials said that the survey will also help in identifying construction sites that are not following the guidelines to prevent pollution. Officials believe that the identification and resolution of the ward-level issues will help in improving the air quality of the national capital.

