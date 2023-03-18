AAP accuses BJP of trying to topple Delhi govt by offering money to MLAs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was conspiring to topple its AAP government in the city-state by executing ‘Operation Lotus 2.0’. Speaking at a presser, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha claimed that the BJP was engaged in blackmailing the party’s MLAs in the city to get them to join the saffron party. “Many of them have received calls from BJP leaders in which they were blackmailed.

They were told that if they do not leave AAP, false cases would be filed against them by the ED and the CBI just like in the case of Manish Sisodia and they would be put behind bars.” He also slammed the saffron party for the no-confidence motion in Delhi Assembly.

“The AAP has nearly 90 per cent seats in the House, yet the BJP is so arrogant that it is attempting to bring a no-confidence motion against us,” he said. He alleged that the move was aimed at frightening AAP MLAs into defecting to the BJP. “Their eventual aim is to bring down the government led by Arvind Kejriwal.

This is the kind of politics that the BJP is indulging in,” he said. “The Narendra Modi-led BJP needs to understand that unlike leaders of the Congress who get threatened by the BJP, the leaders of the AAP are not made of the same mettle,” Chadha said. He alleged that even in the past – in 2013, 2015 and 2020 – the BJP had tried to break away AAP MLAs but failed.

“Aam Aadmi Party had its birth from a revolut ion against corruption and therefore its leaders are unlike those in other political parties,” Raghav said. Meanwhile, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused Adani Enterprise Limited (AEL) of doing a Rs 10,000 crore ‘scam’ in the generation and distribution of electricity in Rajasthan and Maharashtra and demanded a probe by Central agencies into the matter. Addressing a press conference, he claimed that AEL took the money for the generation and operation of electricity from the Maharashtra government and also pocketed the profit.

