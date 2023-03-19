Delhi Police at Rahul's doorstep: Congress dubs it 'cheap theatrics'; Gandhi seeks time to share info

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday condemned the Delhi Police action against Rahul Gandhi and called it the worst case of "political vendetta" and "harassment", asserting that the Centre was setting a wrong precedent by registering such cases against political opponents.

Addressing a joint press conference at the AICC headquarters here, party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Jairam Ramesh and Abhishek Singhvi said the move was a clear case of "vendetta, intimidation and harassment" in order to create an atmosphere against the former Congress chief.

Gehlot asserted that the central dispensation was setting a bad example by registering cases on statements of opposition leaders made during political campaigns, adding that the BJP leaders could face similar action over remarks made in states not ruled by it. He said if Union ministers make similar comments in opposition-ruled states during elections, they may face the same action as done by the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police on Sunday reached the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a notice issued to him over his "women are still being sexually assaulted" remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

" ...in one particular case, I asked a girl (who had been raped) if we should call the police? She said 'don't call the police... I will be shamed'," Rahul Gandhi had said during the Yatra in Srinagar.

The police team headed by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at Gandhi's 12, Tughlaq Lane residence, officials said.

Special CP Hooda said that Gandhi made the statement on January 30 in Srinagar. "This is a very serious matter and we came here to gather more information in this connection. We need information regarding his speech and the victims so that we could initiate legal action into the matter and victims could get justice," said Hooda.

Meanwhile, the top cop said they met Rahul who assured them he would give the information asked for. "We held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi. He said he needs some time and will give us the information which we've asked for. Today we've served a notice which has been accepted by his office and if questioning needs to be done then we will do it," CP Hooda said.

"Rahul Gandhi said it was a long yatra and he met many people and needs time to compile it. He has assured us that he will give the information soon and we will begin our proceedings as soon as we receive the information", CP Hooda added.

"We have met Rahul Gandhi, he has said that he needs time to give his statement. Mr Gandhi said that the Yatra was so long and he needed to recollect who had connected him and his team. After receiving details he has assured to share them with us," a police official told IANS.

The Congress in a tweet said that Delhi Police's "cheap theatrics" prove how rattled Prime Minister Narendra Modi is with the questions on Adani. "Bharat Jodo Yatra and Rahul Gandhi gave a safe space to millions of women to walk freely, voice their concerns & share their pain. Delhi Police's cheap theatrics prove how rattled Mr Modi is with our questions on Adani. This harassment deepens our conviction to seek answers," tweeted the Congress.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said that Congress will not stop questioning the Adani row. Kharge said, "Rahul Gandhi and Congress will not get scared and this is done to divert attention from the Adani issue, we will continue to question them on Adani, no matter how much they want him to save."

Meanwhile, hitting out at the police action, Singhvi said the statements in question were made by Gandhi in Srinagar on January 30 and thus the same does not fall under the Delhi Police jurisdiction.

He also wondered why the city police force was showing so much alacrity in making frequent visits to Gandhi's residence after 45 days of the remarks made by the former Congress chief. He added that the move was to divert the attention from the Adani issue, but the Congress and other opposition parties will not backtrack.

Meanwhile, talking to media outside Rahul Gandhi's residence, Congress leader Pawan Khera raised questions over the police and asked that under which rule is the police coming to Rahul Gandhi's residence to take details of Bharat Jodo Yatra which got over 45 days ago.

"We will answer questions related to incidents mentioned during Bharat Jodo Yatra according to rules. They want to talk for women...What action did they take in Hathras, Kathua? Behind the police, it's the government and we are not scared of the government", Khera told the media.

Khera said the government is scared and not allowing Parliament to function. Rahul Gandhi's remarks are expunged every time which is unacceptable.

(With inputs from IANS, ANI, PTI)

