Home Nation

Told Lok Sabha Speaker I have right to respond in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

Earlier in the day, Gandhi arrived in Parliament House after his return from abroad and met Birla urging him to allow him to speak in Lok Sabha.

Published: 16th March 2023 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

RahulGandhi-EPS

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur and Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Under fire for his ‘democracy in danger’ remarks in London, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the real question is whether he will be allowed to respond to the allegations raised against him by four BJP MPs in Parliament. 

“It’s my democratic right to speak in Parliament. What you are seeing is a test of democracy. If Indian democracy is functioning, I would have been able to say my piece in Parliament,” he said at a press meet here after returning from London.

“After four BJP leaders made an allegation against a member of Parliament, will that member get the same space in the House or is he going to be told to shut up?” Rahul wondered. The BJP was quick in its pushback with party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad describing Rahul as a novice in foreign policy.

“Rahul should brush up his information about India’s foreign policy and strategic security before passing any comment on such serious subjects,” Prasad said. The BJP, he added, will continue to campaign against Rahul till he tenders his apology. The Congress, however, flatly rejected the demand.

Though Rahul attended the afternoon session of the Lok Sabha for the first time since the controversy broke out, the House was adjourned within minutes after protests. Parliament has been in turmoil over Rahul’s remarks in the UK ever since the second part of the Budget session began on Monday.

“I went to Parliament this morning with the idea of putting what I feel on the floor of the House... Within one minute of my coming to the House, they adjourned it,” he said. The Wayanad MP alleged that the government is running away from questions on the relationship between the PM and industrialist Gautam Adani, who has been accused of stock manipulation and fraud by Hindenburg Research. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said all opposition parties barring a few are together and believe that what Rahul said is right.

‘Speaker just smiled’
Rahul met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with a request to allow him to speak in the House. “He only smiled, the Speaker was non-committal,” Rahul said

READ MORE:

Duty as lawmakers to seek Rahul's apology in Parliament, says Union Minister Rijiju

No question of apology: Kharge on BJP demand over Rahul's remarks in UK

'Well-orchestrated' personal attack based on 'lies': Sam Pitroda on criticism of Rahul's remarks in UK

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi in UK Parliament Lok Sabha
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp