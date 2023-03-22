Police register FIRs after posters against PM Modi come up in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested six people after thousands of posters, including some containing ‘objectionable text’ directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were found pasted on walls, poles and foot-over bridges at several places in the national capital.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, more than 100 FIRs were registered after the police found thousands of such posters being pasted at a number of locations.

The objectionable posters, reading ‘Modi hatao, desh bachao’ (‘remove Modi, save the country’), were removed by the police.

Nearly 2,000 such posters were also seized by the police when they intercepted a car on its way to the Aam Aadmi Party office in the city.

The police in its investigation into the case found that several such cases are possibly linked to the same printer, publisher or organisation.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party strongly criticised the ruling dispensation for arresting six people and subsequently announced a massive campaign in this regard.

The party will now launch “Modi hatao, desh bachao” movement on Shaheed Diwas, i.e. March 23, and will gather at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

ALSO READ | Why PM scared about posters, asks Kejriwal in post-Budget remark

Notably, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will also be present at the protest site.Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai, in a press conference, said that AAP’s campaign aims to save democracy and uphold the constitutional values of the country.

Rai stated that the said slogan will resound and the whole country will be able to hear it. “Now the country will no longer tolerate tyranny. All institutions have been targeted with the aim to either overpower them or crumble them. If we want to save democracy, the Constitution, the institutions of this country, and take this country on the path of progress, then there is only one way — remove Modi and save the country,” the minister added. AAP and the Centre were, till Tuesday, locked in a war of words over the Delhi budget issue.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested six people after thousands of posters, including some containing ‘objectionable text’ directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were found pasted on walls, poles and foot-over bridges at several places in the national capital. According to a senior Delhi Police official, more than 100 FIRs were registered after the police found thousands of such posters being pasted at a number of locations. The objectionable posters, reading ‘Modi hatao, desh bachao’ (‘remove Modi, save the country’), were removed by the police.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Nearly 2,000 such posters were also seized by the police when they intercepted a car on its way to the Aam Aadmi Party office in the city. The police in its investigation into the case found that several such cases are possibly linked to the same printer, publisher or organisation. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party strongly criticised the ruling dispensation for arresting six people and subsequently announced a massive campaign in this regard. The party will now launch “Modi hatao, desh bachao” movement on Shaheed Diwas, i.e. March 23, and will gather at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. ALSO READ | Why PM scared about posters, asks Kejriwal in post-Budget remark Notably, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will also be present at the protest site.Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai, in a press conference, said that AAP’s campaign aims to save democracy and uphold the constitutional values of the country. Rai stated that the said slogan will resound and the whole country will be able to hear it. “Now the country will no longer tolerate tyranny. All institutions have been targeted with the aim to either overpower them or crumble them. If we want to save democracy, the Constitution, the institutions of this country, and take this country on the path of progress, then there is only one way — remove Modi and save the country,” the minister added. AAP and the Centre were, till Tuesday, locked in a war of words over the Delhi budget issue.