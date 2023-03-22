Home Cities Delhi

Police register FIRs after posters against PM Modi come up in Delhi

Police officials said posters reading "Modi hatao, desh bachao" (remove Modi, save nation) were found pasted on walls and poles in several parts of the national capital.

Published: 22nd March 2023 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai shows a poster that reads 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' during a press conference, at Delhi Legislative Assembly. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai shows a poster that reads 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' during a press conference, at Delhi Legislative Assembly. (Photo | PTI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested six people after thousands of posters, including some containing ‘objectionable text’ directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were found pasted on walls, poles and foot-over bridges at several places in the national capital.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, more than 100 FIRs were registered after the police found thousands of such posters being pasted at a number of locations. 

The objectionable posters, reading ‘Modi hatao, desh bachao’ (‘remove Modi, save the country’), were removed by the police.

Nearly 2,000 such posters were also seized by the police when they intercepted a car on its way to the Aam Aadmi Party office in the city. 

The police in its investigation into the case found that several such cases are possibly linked to the same printer, publisher or organisation.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party strongly criticised the ruling dispensation for arresting six people and subsequently announced a massive campaign in this regard.

The party will now launch “Modi hatao, desh bachao” movement on Shaheed Diwas, i.e. March 23, and will gather at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. 

ALSO READ | Why PM scared about posters, asks Kejriwal in post-Budget remark

Notably, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will also be present at the protest site.Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai, in a press conference, said that AAP’s campaign aims to save democracy and uphold the constitutional values of the country.

Rai stated that the said slogan will resound and the whole country will be able to hear it. “Now the country will no longer tolerate tyranny. All institutions have been targeted with the aim to either overpower them or crumble them. If we want to save democracy, the Constitution, the institutions of this country, and take this country on the path of progress, then there is only one way — remove Modi and save the country,” the minister added. AAP and the Centre were, till Tuesday, locked in a war of words over the Delhi budget issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi aap BJP poster war
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp