Home Cities Delhi

Wrestlers protest: Women grapplers get security after SC order

However, even after the registration of two FIRs, the wrestlers refuse to call off their protest, saying their fight will continue till Singh is arrested.

Published: 01st May 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Sakshi Malik and Sangita Phogat at the wrestlers’ protest site at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has provided security to all seven women wrestlers, including a minor, who had lodged a complaint of sexual harassment against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Supreme Court had asked the Delhi Police to provide appropriate security to the victims who had levelled allegations against the WFI chief.

Sources in the Delhi Police told this newspaper that soon the complainant woman wrestlers will be asked to join the ongoing probe and record their statements before the investigators under section 161 of the Code of Criminal procedure.

The protest by India’s top wrestlers against Singh at the iconic Jantar Mantar entered the eighth day on Sunday with the ever-rising support of politicians. The latest visitors at the protest site were Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra.

“If someone is fighting for his rights then lakhs of people will come out in support. We want justice for them. This is not a fight of regions, castes, or religion, this is a fight for justice,” Azad said during his address.

India’s top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar, initially demanding the registration of an FIR against WFI chief for sexually harassing women wrestlers. However, even after the registration of two FIRs, the wrestlers refuse to call off their protest, saying their fight will continue till Singh is arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wrestlers Protest Wrestlers vs WFI Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Wrestling Federation of India
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp