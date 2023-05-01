Wrestlers protest: Women grapplers get security after SC order

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has provided security to all seven women wrestlers, including a minor, who had lodged a complaint of sexual harassment against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Supreme Court had asked the Delhi Police to provide appropriate security to the victims who had levelled allegations against the WFI chief.

Sources in the Delhi Police told this newspaper that soon the complainant woman wrestlers will be asked to join the ongoing probe and record their statements before the investigators under section 161 of the Code of Criminal procedure.

The protest by India’s top wrestlers against Singh at the iconic Jantar Mantar entered the eighth day on Sunday with the ever-rising support of politicians. The latest visitors at the protest site were Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra.

“If someone is fighting for his rights then lakhs of people will come out in support. We want justice for them. This is not a fight of regions, castes, or religion, this is a fight for justice,” Azad said during his address.

India’s top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar, initially demanding the registration of an FIR against WFI chief for sexually harassing women wrestlers. However, even after the registration of two FIRs, the wrestlers refuse to call off their protest, saying their fight will continue till Singh is arrested.

