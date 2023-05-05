Home Cities Delhi

Video of gangster’s murder in Tihar jail out on social media

The video, a crucial evidence in the gruesome murder case, shows the first attacker climbing down at 6.10 am and the rest follow him.

Jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in Delhi's Rohini court shootout case was killed allegedly by rival gang members in Tihar jail.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed to death by four rival gang members inside Tihar jail, a video emerged on social media on Thursday showing how the gruesome attack was executed.

The video, captured by a CCTV camera inside the high-security jail, showed the attackers descending from the first floor by clinging to bed sheets using them as a rope and then barging into Tajpuriya’s cell on the ground floor to attack him.

The video, crucial evidence in the gruesome murder case, shows the first attacker climbing down at 6.10 am and the rest follow him. Tajpuriya, who is seen wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts, enters the scene from the other end. As soon as he sees the first attacker, he rushes inside a cell and pulls the iron door to shut it.

All the attackers by now had assembled on the ground floor and three of them gather outside Tajpuriya’s cell. Someone tries to stop the fourth attacker, who is a bit away from the rest of the gang members. Since the door can’t be locked from inside, the attackers manage to barge inside the cell and pull Tajpuriya outside. They drag him to the common area and stab him repeatedly with improvised weapons.

Some people are seen in the video trying to stop the attackers. One of them dressed in white has been identified as gangster Manjeet Mahal, said a police official probing the case. Another person, clad in a grey T-shirt, who tries to intervene to stop the attack, is warned by the assailants, shows the video.

The attackers keep stabbing Tajpuriya with sharp-edged weapons until their hands are drenched in blood, which also splatters on the ground. The attack ended within two minutes. Tajpuriya was killed early Tuesday allegedly by four members of the rival Gogi gang — Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan — who stabbed him “92 times”. The four attackers, lodged on the first floor of the prison, cut an iron grille and used bed sheets to climb down.

Another police official said, “We moved the court on Thursday to seek permission to interrogate the four inmates, which has been granted.”  The case will be investigated by the Special Cell of Delhi Police as it has the expertise to handle such cases.

