Delhi pollution: Chief secretary told to present govt stand on artificial rain before SC

During a meeting with IIT-Kanpur scientists and Environment Minister Gopal Rai, it has been explained that cloud seeding can only be attempted when there are clouds or moisture in the atmosphere.

Published: 10th November 2023

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to bear the entire cost of artificial rain for combating air pollution and directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to present the government’s stand before the Supreme Court on Friday.Sources said if the Centre supports the decision, the Delhi government can arrange first artificial rain by November 20.During a meeting with IIT-Kanpur scientists and Environment Minister Gopal Rai, it has been explained that cloud seeding can only be attempted when there are clouds or moisture in the atmosphere.

“Experts anticipate that such conditions could develop around November 20-21. We have asked the scientists to prepare a proposal by Thursday that will be submitted to the Supreme Court,” Rai told reporters. Experts of IIT Kanpur had given a detailed presentation to the government and Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

