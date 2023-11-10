Delhi pollution: Western disturbance likely to bring light rainfall, wind in next two days
Western Disturbances are extra-tropical cyclonic storm which bring non-monsoon rainfall to northwest India.
Published: 10th November 2023 08:50 AM | Last Updated: 10th November 2023 10:28 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Residents of Delhi-NCR may get mild relief in a couple of days from dangerous air-pollution which has enveloped the last two weeks. A mild rainfall followed by a rise in wind speed may reduce pollution levels for the next few days. Besides, temperatures will fall further and make night further colder.
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) says that a moderate intensity Western Disturbance is entering today night will cause moderate to heavy snowfall at higher and middle hills of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand on 9-10 November while for the plains, it will bring light rain or drizzle in Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Delhi and UP on 10 November. There is a possibility of a lesser pollution level on November 11-12.
Western Disturbances are extra-tropical cyclonic storm which bring non-monsoon rainfall to northwest India.It will gradually bring down minimum temperatures by 2-4°C over many parts of Northwest India after 48 hours. Earlier, November 6 was the coldest day of the season. It was 13.5 °C minimum temperature, lowest of the season. Experts say the speed of North-easterly wind will further increase after Diwali.
ALSO READ | Delhi pollution: Chief secretary told to present govt stand on artificial rain before SC
“After snowfall, Northeast wind will start blowing to plains with speed around 15-20 kmph between 11-13 November will reduce the pollution Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Western Rajasthan, Western UP and Madhya Pradesh,” says Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services, a private weather platform.