Pollution crisis: Delhi govt defers implementation of odd-even scheme

Rai had earlier said the scheme will be implemented in the city after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness and issues an order.

Published: 10th November 2023 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Overnight rain led to a rapid improvement in air quality on Friday morning and cleared the haze, in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the odd-even car rationing scheme will not be implemented from November 13 to November 20 as there has been a significant improvement in Delhi's air quality due to rain.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the government will review the air quality situation after Diwali and a call on the odd-even scheme may be taken if there's a sudden dip in air quality.

On Tuesday, the apex court questioned the effectiveness of the Delhi government's car-rationing scheme, aimed at curbing vehicular pollution, and referred to it as "all optics".

Anticipating further deterioration of the air quality post-Diwali, Rai on Monday announced that the scheme, which permits cars to operate on alternate days based on the odd or even last digit of their registration numbers, would be enforced between November 13 and November 20.

