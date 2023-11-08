Home Cities Delhi

Pollution row: Will implement 'odd-even' scheme after SC reviews its effectiveness, says Delhi govt

Published: 08th November 2023

A thick smog blankets the capital city of Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Air pollution level in Delhi-NCR has started rising owing much to stubble burning in adjoining states. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the Delhi government will implement the odd-even car rationing scheme after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness.

The apex court on Tuesday questioned the effectiveness of the scheme, aimed at curbing vehicular pollution, and referred to it as "all optics."

Amid worsening air quality in the national capital, Rai had earlier announced the flagship scheme, under which cars are allowed to operate on alternate days based on their odd or even number plates, would be enforced between November 13 and November 20.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said the city government will submit two major studies conducted to ascertain the effectiveness of the scheme for the perusal of the Supreme Court.

"A call will be taken to implement the odd-even scheme only after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness and issues an order," the minister said.

The odd-even car rationing scheme, introduced in 2016, allows cars to operate on alternate days based on their odd or even number plates.

The enforcement next week will mark the fourth time that the Delhi government has used this scheme to address pollution caused by vehicles.

