Sanitation, illegal parking key issues in Chandni Chowk

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chandni Chowk market, nestled near the iconic Red Fort, Jama Masjid monument, and Old Delhi railway station, boasts a daily footfall exceeding one lakh, making it one of Old Delhi’s oldest and busiest markets.

Renowned for its diverse offerings, from traditional clothing stores to a variety of delicacies, Chandni Chowk caters to a wide range of needs.

Several years ago, the market underwent redevelopment with a primary focus on alleviating congestion and enhancing its aesthetic appeal. Consequently, this effort has resulted in an upsurge in the average number of daily visitors.

Despite these positive changes, the market contends with several issues, including illegal parking and a lack of civic amenities. Deepak Kumar, the general secretary of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, highlighted the challenge of escalating traffic congestion in the market area due to an exponential rise in the number of cycle rickshaws.

While the market is authorized for 350-400 legal cycle rickshaws, the actual number currently surpasses 3,000, exacerbating the congestion on the streets.Another pressing concern is the influx of vagabonds and a surge in illegal street hawkers after the market’s redevelopment.

Ajay Kumar Mittal, a cloth shop owner in the market, expressed dismay over the rising number of pavement dwellers and unauthorized vendors and hawkers.Anoop Yadav, the secretary of Nav Prayas Chandni Chowk Sanghatan (RWA), shed light on the prevalent issue of illegal parking on HC Sen Marg, where individuals extort money from those parking their cars on the road.

Despite numerous complaints, there has been a lack of decisive action from the concerned authorities.“Some people extort Rs 200 from the people who illegally park their cars on the road and despite several complaints to the concerned authorities; no proper action has been taken,” Yadav said.

Addressing the matter of unauthorised parking, a senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official stated that the issue in front of Omaxe Mall has been reporte d to the local police and City Zone SP. A special drive has been initiated by the zonal authorities to clear unauthorised parking, with vehicles being lifted to deter further infractions.

