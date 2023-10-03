Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police seals office of news portal NewsClick following searches

The Delhi Police's Special Cell searched 30 locations connected with the news portal and its journalists on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd October 2023 07:24 PM

A police personnel arrives at the office of NewsClick at Saket during raids by Delhi Police's Special Cell on its premises, in New Delhi, on Oct. 3, 2023. (PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has sealed the office of news portal NewsClick in connection with its probe into a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations that it received money for pro-China propaganda.

The police said no one has so far been arrested during the searches concentrated in Delhi-NCR.

Founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha was taken to the portal's south Delhi office where a forensic team was present.

Among those questioned were journalists Urmilesh, Aunindyo Chakravarty, Abhisar Sharma, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta as well as historian Sohail Hashmi.

The police posed a list of 25 questions to them relating to various issues, including their foreign travels, protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh as well as the farmers' agitation, sources said.

