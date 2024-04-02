'Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate': AAP on Sanjay Singh's bail

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a money-laundering case linked to the excise policy case, calling it a "big day for democracy in the country and a moment of hope."

In a joint press conference, AAP leaders claimed that the court order "exposed" that the entire liquor scam case was based on statements "extorted" from witnesses and approvers.

"This is a big day for democracy in the country and a moment of happiness and hope," Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Atishi, also a cabinet minister in the Delhi government, said that for two years, AAP leaders have been targeted in fake cases and arrested.