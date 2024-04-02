Atishi claims ED will arrest her, 3 other AAP leaders unless they join BJP

Delhi Minister Atishi on Tuesday made a sensational claim that she, along with Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, and Raghav Chadha, might face arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. At a press conference She expressed concern that the BJP is targeting the next tier of leaders within the Aam Aadmi Party.
Atishi revealed that she had been approached to join the BJP through a personal contact. She was informed that she could either join the BJP to safeguard her political career or face arrest within the next month. It was conveyed to her by someone close that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to imprison every AAP leader. Starting with Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh, and now Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, they intended to arrest another four top leaders -- herself, Raghav Chadha, Durgesh Pathak, and Saurabh Bharadwaj.
The Delhi minister claimed that she was told that in the coming days, the ED would conduct raids at her residence and that of her relatives.
The BJP has been rattled by the success of the INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally on Sunday and has realised that sending Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to jail would not lead to the disintegration of the AAP, she asserted.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested on March 21 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of his government, was on Monday sent to judicial custody till April 15 by a city court.
The AAP has accused the BJP of wanting to impose President's rule in Delhi by poaching its legislators and breaking the party.
The AAP's Kirari MLA Rituraj Jha claimed he was offered Rs 25 crore to join the saffron party.
