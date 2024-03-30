Excise policy case: ED questions Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot for 5 hours

Describing the practice of allowing the use of a government residence to someone else by a public servant as a "criminal breach of trust", the ED had said it had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take action in the matter.

Gahlot told reporters that he told the agency he had no information that Nair used to live in a bungalow allotted to him.

"I have never lived in my official bungalow at Civil Lines. Vijay Nair was living there or not I have no information," he said adding that there was no cross-questioning or confrontation with any other person or statement.

"I never shifted to that bungalow and live with my family at my own house in Vasant Kunj that is in front of the school of my children," he said.

The minister also said that he was not involved in Assembly polls in Goa.

It is alleged that the money from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam was spent by AAP in the Assembly polls in the coastal state.

"I have no idea about Goa and I had never been part of campaigning and had no knowledge who was incharge there or what activities were taking place," he said.