Opposition leaders take a jibe at BJP, express solidarity with Kejriwal and Soren at the INDIA bloc rally

Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, “I am standing in front of you as the voice of 50 per cent of India’s women population and 9 per cent of the tribal community…Today, this gathering in this historic ground is testifying that you all have come from every part of the country to end the dictatorship…”

Speaking at the rally, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP is being "criticised" across the world for the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and accused the ruling party at the Centre over peddling lies.

"With the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, BJP is being criticised all over the world. It has been proved that the government can do whatever it wants. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren went to jail. Arvind Kejriwal went to jail. There are allegations against all the people of the opposition. But, will there be any action against the BJP which is looting and doing corruption in Uttar Pradesh?" he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said that the rally is not an election campaign but is to save democracy.

"We are not here for an election campaign, we are here to save democracy...you level allegations and send people to jail. What kind of government is this?"

"When two of our sisters are fighting, how can the brother stay behind? So we are here for our sisters, Kalpana ji and Sunita ji. Not just us, the whole country is with you," he said.