'Kejriwal is a lion', says Sunita representing husband at INDIA bloc rally, conveys his message from jail

Addressing the crowd, Sunita Kejriwal began by questioning the actions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who she accused of putting her husband behind bars. She asked whether the Prime Minister's actions were justified and whether the audience believed Arvind Kejriwal to be a true patriot and honest individual. Referring to criticism from BJP members suggesting Kejriwal's resignation due to his incarceration, Sunita Kejriwal defended her husband, portraying him as resilient and strong-willed.

"Your Kejriwal is a lion," she proclaimed, expressing confidence that he would not be detained for long.