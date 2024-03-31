'Kejriwal is a lion', says Sunita representing husband at INDIA bloc rally, conveys his message from jail

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, took the stage at the INDIA bloc rally held at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. Standing in for her husband, who is currently in Enforcement Directorate custody regarding an excise policy-related case, she delivered a message to the attendees.
Addressing the crowd, Sunita Kejriwal began by questioning the actions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who she accused of putting her husband behind bars. She asked whether the Prime Minister's actions were justified and whether the audience believed Arvind Kejriwal to be a true patriot and honest individual. Referring to criticism from BJP members suggesting Kejriwal's resignation due to his incarceration, Sunita Kejriwal defended her husband, portraying him as resilient and strong-willed.
"Your Kejriwal is a lion," she proclaimed, expressing confidence that he would not be detained for long.
During her speech, Sunita Kejriwal also shared highlights from the message sent by her husband. Arvind Kejriwal's letter outlined six guarantees that the INDIA bloc promises to fulfill if voted into power, including improvements in healthcare and education facilities. He emphasized the need to address the injustices faced by the people of Delhi over the past 75 years and pledged to push for full statehood for Delhi under the leadership of the INDIA bloc.
Six poll promises pitched by jailed Arvind Kejriwal:
Ensuring no power cuts with 24x7 electricity across the nation.
Providing free electricity for the poor across India.
Building government schools in every area to ensure quality education for all.
Establishing mohalla clinics and multi-speciality hospitals for proper and free treatment.
Guaranteeing farmers MSP according to the Swaminathan report.
Statehood to Delhi.