INDIA bloc leaders, Kejriwal's wife gather at Ramlila Maidan for 'Loktantra Bachao' rally

NEW DELHI: In a show of opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, INDIA bloc leaders came together at a 'Loktantra Bachao' rally at the Ramlila ground here on Sunday in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren were among the first to reach the Ramlila Maidan.

Kejriwal's wife Sunita also joined the INDIA bloc leaders on stage.

She read out a message from her husband, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav are also expected to join.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai had said on Saturday that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance's (INDIA) rally was the last chance to save India's Constitution and democracy.