Vijay Nair reported to Atishi, Bharadwaj, not me: Kejriwal tells ED

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told them during his remand custody that he had "limited interaction" with Vijay Nair and the latter used to report to AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj and not to him.

The ED, in its application for judicial custody of the chief minister, stated that Kejriwal's aforesaid statement was a glaring example of his evasive and misleading replies.

"The statements by Vijay Nair reveal that he stayed in a Cabinet Minister's bungalow and worked from the Camp Office of the CM. It was also put to the arrestee to explain why would someone who reported to other leaders of the AAP, work from his Camp Office, which anyways is meant for the work of the CM of Delhi and not for the party," the ED’s judicial custody application read.

The agency further stated that CM Kejriwal evaded this question by claiming that he was unaware of who all work at the CM’s Camp Office.