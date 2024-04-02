Kejriwal’s wife Sunita may lead AAP campaign

NEW DELHI: With a Delhi court sending the AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15, according to sources, his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, might participate in the party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said the AAP is in a fix currently, as its senior leaders, like Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, are occupied with the CM’s arrest and governance-related matters.

Several party leaders think Sunita Kejriwal should take the front seat in its poll campaign, which is already lagging behind, sources said. They said Sunita’s first political appearance during Sunday’s INDIA bloc rally against the CM’s arrest and her address to the audience “received a positive response.”

Sources said Kejriwal’s absence has left a vacuum, and the parties are fighting the absence of a crowd-puller leader.

After forming an alliance with the Congress, the AAP announced its candidates for the four Lok Sabha seats. The BJP declared its candidates for all seven seats later, and the Congress has yet to declare candidates for the three seats.

The AAP on March 8 launched its Lok Sabha campaign with the slogan, ‘Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, tabhee Dilli hogee aur khushahaal’ (with Kejriwal in Parliament, Delhi will be more prosperous).

The party had urged the voters to elect all seven Lok Sabha candidates of the INDIA bloc, alleging that the Delhi BJP MPs had never raised Delhiites’ concerns in Parliament.