Redefining workouts

Today, Ramya is a popular health coach for women. “Unfortunately, for our women, fitness is all about losing weight. If there is a minor change in their weight, they get perturbed. They also have a fear of lifting weights, as there are numerous misconceptions about it.”

Ask Ramya how she has been straddling Silambam, marathon, yoga and dance with ease, and pat comes the reply. “Well, I do them occasionally. When I was into powerlifting, I trained my body to lift weights because I was going into a competitive platform. But, now I’m on a maintenance mode. My only objective is that, as I age, I am able to preserve my muscles; my bones and tendons are strong; and I don’t face injuries. My ultimate aim is to be independent.”

Ramya says that she also brought a change in her diet. “I begin eating at 6 am and by 6 pm, my last meal is over. I also limit my sugar intake.”

Focus on mental health

The actress shares about mental health, “I wake up at 5 am, do prayer, journal and meditate. I steer clear of gadgets after 9 pm and sleep by 9.45 pm. Before sleeping, I read at least 10 pages of a book.”

When it comes to bad days, Ramya never pushes them away. “I spend time alone to understand why I’m feeling a certain way, how I could fix it, and then go about the rest of the day doing things I enjoy.”

Now that she has become a fitness coach and has penned a book on fitness, we ask her what’s next. “I’m planning to open a fitness studio, which will be like an experience centre in Alwarpet.”

Ramya has suggestions for those planning to take up fitness training. “Do not get consumed by loads of information on the internet. Start with things you enjoy, like walking or yoga. Do it for one month, then add one more element. If you do it consistently, the results will last longer, effective, and holistic.”