Homecoming sparks celebrations, debates for AAP leader Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Sanjay Singh residence was ablaze with colours and sounds, an orchestra of joyous celebration echoing through the streets. As the news of his return rippled through the neighbourhood, it ignited a fervour of jubilation that seemed to transcend the boundaries of mere elation.

Outside the Singh household, supporters gathered with instruments in hand, their rhythms pulsating with the heartbeat of victory. Dhol and nagada reverberated through the air, adding an infectious energy to the already charged atmosphere. Slogans soared into the sky, painting the air with words of triumph and solidarity. “Jail ke taale toot gaye, Sanjay bhaiya choot gaye” echoed amidst the jubilant throng, while chants of “Sanjay tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhare sath hain” rang out with unwavering conviction.

Inside the walls of the Singh home, emotions ran high as family members embraced the long-awaited news. Anita Singh, Sanjay’s wife, stood at the heart of the festivities, her eyes shimmering with unshed tears of joy. Yet, amidst the celebrations, her thoughts lingered on the absence of her “brothers,” Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain, who remain in jail.

Anita’s words painted a portrait of hope and resilience, her unwavering belief in the triumph of truth shining through. “It is a long fight,” she proclaimed, her voice resolute. “Until all three of my brothers come out of custody, this happiness will be incomplete.” Her sentiments were echoed by Sanjay’s mother, whose tears of joy mirrored the collective relief felt by the entire family.