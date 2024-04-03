Homecoming sparks celebrations, debates for AAP leader Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Sanjay Singh residence was ablaze with colours and sounds, an orchestra of joyous celebration echoing through the streets. As the news of his return rippled through the neighbourhood, it ignited a fervour of jubilation that seemed to transcend the boundaries of mere elation.
Outside the Singh household, supporters gathered with instruments in hand, their rhythms pulsating with the heartbeat of victory. Dhol and nagada reverberated through the air, adding an infectious energy to the already charged atmosphere. Slogans soared into the sky, painting the air with words of triumph and solidarity. “Jail ke taale toot gaye, Sanjay bhaiya choot gaye” echoed amidst the jubilant throng, while chants of “Sanjay tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhare sath hain” rang out with unwavering conviction.
Inside the walls of the Singh home, emotions ran high as family members embraced the long-awaited news. Anita Singh, Sanjay’s wife, stood at the heart of the festivities, her eyes shimmering with unshed tears of joy. Yet, amidst the celebrations, her thoughts lingered on the absence of her “brothers,” Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain, who remain in jail.
Anita’s words painted a portrait of hope and resilience, her unwavering belief in the triumph of truth shining through. “It is a long fight,” she proclaimed, her voice resolute. “Until all three of my brothers come out of custody, this happiness will be incomplete.” Her sentiments were echoed by Sanjay’s mother, whose tears of joy mirrored the collective relief felt by the entire family.
As preparations were made for Sanjay’s return, the air buzzed with anticipation. Plans were laid, sweets were distributed, and prayers were offered at temples in gratitude for this newfound victory. Despite Sanjay’s current hospitalization, his impending release filled the household with a sense of eager anticipation.
Meanwhile, outside the Singh residence, the political landscape reverberated with the repercussions of Sanjay’s bail. The AAP’s unwavering defence of its leaders resonated across the nation, as the Supreme Court’s questioning of the Enforcement Directorate cast doubt on the validity of the accusations.
Saurabh Bharadwaj’s impassioned words echoed the sentiments of many, his fervent defence of Sanjay Singh underscoring the deep-rooted belief in his innocence. As the AAP rallied behind their leader, the stage was set for a battle of epic proportions, with the spotlight firmly fixed on the pursuit of justice and truth.
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj asserted, “The recent decision by the apex court to grant bail to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh highlights critical questions posed by the judges themselves to the central government and its Enforcement Directorate (ED).”
He continued, “The Supreme Court scrutinised the case of Dinesh Arora, who, despite being incarcerated, became a government witness, providing statements on multiple occasions, none of which implicated Sanjay Singh. However, in his 11th statement, Arora vaguely mentioned that ‘his men’ had allegedly provided funds to ‘Sanjay Singh’s man’ twice, totalling Rs 1 crore.”
Bharadwaj underscored that the solitary assertion lacks supporting evidence. There’s no affirmation from ‘his associate’ or the purported money recipient, and the `1 crore hasn’t been traced or recovered. It astonishes that solely based on this statement, and amid pressure to construct a narrative, the ED apprehended a Rajya Sabha MP recognized for dissenting against the Centre.
He went on to state that the Supreme Court also interrogated the ED regarding any retrieval or seizure of the supposed funds. Since neither has happened, how can the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) be invoked? The ED failed to furnish a satisfactory explanation.
‘Queries unanswered by the Centre and ED’
Minister Bharadwaj pointed out that the Supreme Court scrutinised the process by which Arora’s statements were selectively presented. “How can it be justified that out of 11 statements, only one was spotlighted against Sanjay Singh? Why were the remaining statements not documented? These queries remained unanswered by the central government and the ED”, asked Bhardwaj.