Delhi

Kejriwal 'losing weight rapidly' since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk: AAP leader Atishi

If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, not just the whole country, even God will not forgive them, the Delhi minister added.
Delhi Education Minister and AAP leader Atishi Singh
Delhi Education Minister and AAP leader Atishi SinghPTI
PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been rapidly losing weight since his arrest on March 21, senior AAP leader Atishi claimed on Wednesday and accused the BJP of putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail.

However, the administration of Tihar jail, where Kejriwal is lodged till April 15, has denied the claims.

A senior Tihar jail official said Kejriwal's vitals are normal.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

He has been sent to judicial custody till April 15.

Delhi Education Minister and AAP leader Atishi Singh
Meditating, reading books, fluctuating sugar levels: Kejriwal's time in Tihar

"Arvind Kejriwal ji is a severe diabetic. Despite health issues, he remained engaged 24 hours a day in the service of the country. Since his arrest, Kejriwal's weight has decreased by 4.5 kg. This is very worrying. The BJP is putting his health at risk by putting him in jail," she alleged in a post on X in Hindi.

If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, not just the whole country, even God will not forgive them, she added.

Delhi Education Minister and AAP leader Atishi Singh
‘Op Lotus’: Give evidence or face action, BJP warns Atishi over allegations

The Delhi chief minister has been allowed to have home-cooked food in Tihar jail.

On Tuesday morning, Kejriwal's sugar level was low.

He was under the watch of Tihar jail doctors as his sugar level kept fluctuating, officials have said.

Delhi Education Minister and AAP leader Atishi Singh
ED accuses Kejriwal of using CM position to facilitate AAP money laundering in liquor 'scam'
Arvind Kejriwal
Atishi
Kejriwal arrest

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com