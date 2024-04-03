Kejriwal 'losing weight rapidly' since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk: AAP leader Atishi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been rapidly losing weight since his arrest on March 21, senior AAP leader Atishi claimed on Wednesday and accused the BJP of putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail.

However, the administration of Tihar jail, where Kejriwal is lodged till April 15, has denied the claims.

A senior Tihar jail official said Kejriwal's vitals are normal.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

He has been sent to judicial custody till April 15.