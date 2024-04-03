‘Op Lotus’: Give evidence or face action, BJP warns Atishi over allegations

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of BJP on Tuesday dared Minister Atishi to furnish proof of the allegations made by her against their party, else tender an unconditional apology.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Minister Atishi had alleged that the BJP approached her to join the party to “save my political career”. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) would arrest her in a month if she refused to switch over.

Responding o the claims, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the BJP is not running any “Operation Lotus” nor will it, if the AAP leaders are leaving the party, it is because they have realised Kejriwal’s “game of lies”.

“Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj should present evidence of the allegations associated with their Operation Lotus immediately or apologise to BJP, or get ready for legal action,” Sachdeva warned during a joint press conference.