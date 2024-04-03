Kejriwal should not step down: AAP MLAs, leaders promise support to Sunita

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said party legislators and councillors met Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for the first time since his arrest, and urged her to convey to the Chief Minister that he should not resign from his post. The MLAs assured Sunita Kejriwal of their support for the jailed AAP supremo, asserting that Kejriwal should “run the government from jail.”

“The MLAs informed her that the BJP would exert immense pressure to force a resignation from the CM. They would launch a campaign to compel him to resign. Once he resigns, they would claim that the CM has absconded. It’s BJP’s strategy to create a situation where the CM is coerced into resignation,” sources within the AAP said.

“Since Sunita Kejriwal is the only one who can meet the CM and communicate with him, she becomes our sole intermediary to convey the party’s message to him and communicate the AAP supremo’s directions to the party,” they added.