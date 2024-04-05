AAP meets CEO over BJP’s objectionable’ hoardings

NEW DELHI: AAP leaders Pankaj Gupta and Atishi met with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Delhi on Thursday, accompanied by the party’s legal team, to lodge a complaint against posters and hoardings circulated across the city by the BJP. The party alleged that some of these posters feature the photo of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an ‘objectionable’ manner.

“The BJP has displayed numerous objectionable posters across Delhi, some of which prominently showcase images of Kejriwal. Our legal team lodged a complaint against these objectionable hoardings six days ago. Today, we convened with the CEO of Delhi,” the party stated.

Questioning the role of the Election Commission, the AAP alleged, “It is deeply concerning that even after six days, no action has been taken against the BJP... it raises serious questions about maintaining a level playing field in this election.”

“For the first time in the history of this country, following the announcement of elections, a sitting Chief Minister and national convenor of a national party has been arrested. It is unprecedented in this country’s that the bank account of a major opposition party has been frozen ahead of the general elections.

"Moreover, it is alarming that during elections, the Income Tax Department is issuing notices to opposition parties. Also, it is the first time that the party (AAP) office has been barricaded on the pretext of security for four days prior to the elections,” senior AAP leader Atishi remarked.