AAP meets CEO over BJP’s objectionable’ hoardings

NEW DELHI: AAP leaders Pankaj Gupta and Atishi met with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Delhi on Thursday, accompanied by the party’s legal team, to lodge a complaint against posters and hoardings circulated across the city by the BJP. The party alleged that some of these posters feature the photo of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an ‘objectionable’ manner.
“The BJP has displayed numerous objectionable posters across Delhi, some of which prominently showcase images of Kejriwal. Our legal team lodged a complaint against these objectionable hoardings six days ago. Today, we convened with the CEO of Delhi,” the party stated.
Questioning the role of the Election Commission, the AAP alleged, “It is deeply concerning that even after six days, no action has been taken against the BJP... it raises serious questions about maintaining a level playing field in this election.”
“For the first time in the history of this country, following the announcement of elections, a sitting Chief Minister and national convenor of a national party has been arrested. It is unprecedented in this country’s that the bank account of a major opposition party has been frozen ahead of the general elections.
"Moreover, it is alarming that during elections, the Income Tax Department is issuing notices to opposition parties. Also, it is the first time that the party (AAP) office has been barricaded on the pretext of security for four days prior to the elections,” senior AAP leader Atishi remarked.
She further emphasised that the entire nation is concerned about whether every party is receiving a fair playing field in the Lok Sabha election. She questioned why no action was taken against BJP posters and hoardings flagged as objectionable by the AAP, saying, “We have received assurances that action will be taken. If necessary action is not taken, we will seek time from the Election Commission (EC). It is also deeply concerning that the EC does not allot time to opposition parties in the country.”
Level-playing field?
AAP leader Atishi asserted that the nation is concerned about whether every party is receiving a fair playing field in the Lok Sabha elections. She questioned why no action was taken against BJP posters and hoardings flagged as objectionable by the AAP, saying, “We have received assurances that action will be taken. If not, we will seek time from the Election Commission.”