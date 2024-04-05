In jail waiting for bail, CM Kejriwal says people must not suffer

NEW DELHI: In jail awaiting bail in the excise policy case, CM Arvind Kejriwal again sought his wife Sunita’s help to convey a message to his AAP MLAs: visit their areas regularly and solve the people’s problems. The message was part of video conferencing between the couple.

The CM has sent four messages — first from ED custody and then from Tihar jail — since his arrest on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate and has been in judicial custody in Tihar jail till April 15.

“I am in jail. My fellow Delhiites should not face any trouble. Every MLA should visit their area daily and ask people if they are facing any problem. They should help them,” the message read.

“I am not talking about solving only the problems of government departments; we have to solve other problems as well. People of Delhi are my family, no one in my family should be sad for any reason,” read the message of the CM.

“We need to solve their problems apart from official work,” Sunita Kejriwal said while delivering the AAP chief’s message. During the briefing, Sunita had in the background portraits of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar, flanking a photograph of Kejriwal in jail. The backdrop drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused the AAP of hurting people’s sentiments and demanded that the CM’s photograph be immediately removed.

Four messages so far

The CM has sent four messages since his arrest on March 21. His first message came via his wife on March 23. “My life is meant for the country,” he said

Kejriwal photo in offices

Atishi said Kejriwal is the symbol of the fight against BJP, saying CM’s pix at govt offices is meant that the fight against BJP is no less than the freedom movement