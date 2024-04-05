Received notice for demanding action against sexual abuse, say JNU students

NEW DELHI: Following a complaint of sexual harassment by a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student and an indefinite hunger strike by the complainant demanding stern action against the accused, the Democratic Students’ Front (DSF) stated on Thursday that the JNU authorities has issued a proctorial notice to the survivor, as well as other student representatives and activists, for demanding action against sexual abuse.

In their statement, the DSF said there were attempts to target and silence the survivor. One of the leaders remarked, “Instead of ensuring timely redressal of sexual harassment cases and taking actions to ensure a gender-sensitive campus, the JNU administration is attempting to target and intimidate survivors of sexual harassment, along with other representatives and activists who are advocating for a gender-just campus.”

A student of JNU had alleged that she was sexually harassed on campus by a group of students on Sunday. Alleging she had received no response from the university admin, the complainant began an indefinite strike near the campus main gate, protesting the “inaction” by the Chief Proctor’s office regarding the incident.

The purported incident took place around 2 am on March 31, when a car with several individuals on the JNU Ring Road stopped and directed derogatory remarks at her.

Chief Proctor Sudhir Kumar previously stated that the university authorities summoned the students accused of being involved in the incident.