DJB row: SC tells finance secy to release funds, makes agency party to govt’s plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Principal Secretary (Finance) of the Delhi government to release funds to the Delhi Jal Board, while also making the agency a party to a plea filed by the AAP government alleging non-release of allocated funds.

A bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra took note of the submissions by advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Principal Secretary (Finance), that the Delhi government, which has filed the plea against its own official, has not made the DJB a party. “They have not made the DJB a party. This is the authority which is making requisitions for the funds,” he said.

Issuing a notice to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the bench asked the agency to file a detailed reply, by April 10, on the pending funds. “We will implead DJB (as a party) to find out from them (about the dues)... In the meantime, please release funds which are liable to be paid,” the bench said, directing the finance secretary of the Delhi government to release the amounts due.

Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the city government, said the minister concerned has written six times to the finance secretary and yet the entirity of the fund has not been released.

Observing that it wanted to know about the outstanding funds from the water utility itself, the bench said these issues needed to be sorted out. The court has fixed the Delhi government’s petition for further hearing on April 10.