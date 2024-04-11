Kejriwal moves SC after HC rejects plea against ED arrest

NEW DELHI: A day after his plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court (SC) against the dismissal of plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy linked money laundering case.

“Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court challenging Delhi High Court Tuesday order in the case. He has filed an appeal before the SC,” AAP’s legal cell members Sanjeev Nasiar told this newspaper.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, sought urgent listing and hearing before the SC bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud. Singhvi said the high court had relied upon an ED document which was not shared with Kejriwal. “This cannot be fair adjudication process as the accused didn’t have access to the document relied upon by ED,” Kejriwal’s counsel said.

With the SC close for business for the next two days, Kejriwal’s plea is most likely to be taken up for hearing next week when the CJI constitutes a special bench.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court rejected Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the ED in alleged liquor policy scam case, after noting that “the arrest was legal.”