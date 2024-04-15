'ED opposed foreign travel for excise case approver,' says Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the overseas visit of its approver Sarath Reddy on the ground that if permitted, he will flee the country and not return to testify against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
“Time and again, I have told you how the witnesses were coerced into testifying against the CM. Of the 456, only four witnesses mentioned Kejriwal’s name and under what circumstances they did so. Of the ten statements of father Magunta Reddy and son Raghav Reddy, eight were made ‘unrelied upon’ documents. The moment they mentioned the CM’s name, the son got bail,” he added.
Singh said Sarath Reddy, who gave a bribe of Rs 60 crore to the BJP, did not name Kejriwal in 10 out of 12 statements. In the last two statements, when he did, Sarath not only got the bail but was also pardoned in May 2023. The interesting thing is that ED opposed its approver Sarath Reddy’s foreign visit because he may not return to India to support the case.
ED’s government witness Sarath Reddy, whom it first calls a kingpin, then makes him approver and who gets pardoned and also gives a bribe of Rs 60 crore to the BJP. When Sarath Reddy approaches the court seeking permission to travel abroad for some work, the ED opposes it.
ED says that he is not joining our investigation. If allowed to go abroad, he will run away and not return to state Kejriwal, he said. “The government witness, on whose statement you arrested the CM, you opposed his foreign travel, saying he will not return to join the probe. Why will he come when you made him write false statement,” Singh said.