SC to hear AAP MLA’s anticipatory bail plea in Waqf case on April 15

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on April 15, Monday, an appeal filed by AAP MLA from Okhla assembly constituency, Amanatullah Khan, seeking anticipatory bail in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board during his tenure as chairman. The Delhi High Court in its order on March 11, rejected Khan’s plea seeking bail in the case.

The top court’s two-judge bench, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta is scheduled to hear Khan’s plea.

The high court had rejected the plea, after noting in its order that he failed in his duty to appear before the probing agency, ED, despite six summonses issued to him in the money laundering case.

“The legislators should know that disobeying the law will lead to legal consequences... ”, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, said in her order, while denying bail to him in the case. The high court had also acknowledged the right of an investigating agency to conduct a probe and asserted that it is for the public figure to “find time and appear,” pursuant to any summons issued to him.